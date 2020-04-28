Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Files 2019 SEC Annual Report

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its annual report, for the same period, with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).



These reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at http://ir.femsa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes FEMSA's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact listed below.

About FEMSA

