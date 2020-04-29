The prepreg market in North America is expected to grow by USD 955.83 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005798/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report of the prepreg market in North America

Automobile manufacturers are focusing on reducing the weight of their vehicles to improve fuel-efficiency as well as to meet the carbon emission regulations. For instance, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) legislation in the US has set the average fleet fuel efficiency target of 35 miles per gallon (mpg) to 36.6 mpg by 2017 and 54.5 mpg by 2025. Such regulations have increased the use of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber prepregs in various components of the vehicle. Also, carbon fiber manufacturing companies are increasing investments in R&D to develop composite materials for diverse applications in the automotive industry. Therefore, the rising demand for lightweight materials from the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the prepreg market in North America during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41636

As per Technavio, the wind power capacity additions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Prepreg Market in North America: Wind Power Capacity Additions

Wind energy is emerging as one of the leading low-cost renewable sources of energy generation in North America. Also, the market is witnessing significant investments in total wind tower installations across the region. Thermoset prepregs are widely being used in the manufacture of wind turbines owing to their superior performance characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio and durability. To capitalize on this growing trend, many market vendors are increasing R&D activities to introduce technologically advanced products exclusively for wind power applications. For instance, Hexcel is offering HexPly prepreg, an advanced epoxy-resin-based carbon fiber prepreg for wind energy applications. Therefore, with the increasing wind power capacity additions, the growth of the prepreg market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

"Growing efforts toward making composites eco-friendly and advances in prepreg manufacturing methods will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Prepreg Market in North America: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the prepreg market in North America by application (aerospace defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber) and region (the US and Canada).

The aerospace defense segment led the prepreg market in North America in 2019, followed by wind energy, automotive, and others respectively. During the forecast period, the aerospace defense segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the number of air travelers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005798/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/