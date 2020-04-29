The global blood-grouping reagents market is expected to grow by USD 443.28 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Blood-Grouping Reagents Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and blood banks, Clinical laboratories, and Academic and research institutes) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions and blood group typing. In addition, the increasing penetration of healthcare facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the blood-grouping reagents market.

The rise in the number of emergency cases such as road accidents has increased the demand for blood transfusions. The market is also witnessing an increase in the demand for blood transfusion from patients with liver and kidney diseases, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, hemolytic anemia, and hemophilia. In addition, blood grouping reagents are widely used to determine fetal blood group in pregnant women, which is a crucial part of prenatal care. These factors are increasing the demand for blood-grouping reagents among end-users, thereby driving the market growth.

Major Five Blood-Grouping Reagents Companies:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business in the Life science and Clinical diagnostics segments. Seraclone ABO/Rh reagents, Biotestcell Reagent Red Blood Cells, and Rare antisera are some of the key offerings of the company.

DIAGAST

DIAGAST operates its business in the Reagents and Automated systems segments. ABD PAD is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a ready-to-use pad based on the latest technology, M-TRAP, which needs three steps to perform a blood group test within 30 seconds in a safe and standardized way.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA operates the business across segments such as Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio supplies, and Others. Some of the key products offered by the company include Conventional Serology Reagents, MDmulticard, and BLOODchip ID.

Immucor Inc.

Immucor Inc. operates its business in a unified business segment. The company offers a wide range of blood grouping and typing reagents. These reagents include the complete product line of traditional antisera, consisting of the routine ABO groups to a monoclonal Anti-P1 and rare lectins.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance materials. BIOSCOT Blood Typing Reagents is one of its key offerings. These reagents are used for blood group typing and are compliant with the requirements of the European Directive.

Blood Grouping Reagents Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and blood banks

Clinical laboratories

Academic and research institutes

Blood Grouping Reagents Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

