Technavio has been monitoring the IT market in Saudi Arabia and it is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005823/en/

Technavio has announced its latest arabia research report titled IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture, Ejada, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle are some of the major market participants. The launch of NTP will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Launch of NTP has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Segmentation

IT Market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:

End-user Government Telecommunications BFSI Oil gas Others

Component Hardware Services Software



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30123

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT market in Saudi Arabia report covers the following areas:

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Size

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Trends

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for e-governance as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next few years.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the IT market in Saudi Arabia, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, Ejada, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next five years

Estimation of the IT market size and its contribution to the parent market in Saudi Arabia

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of it market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telecommunications Market size and forecast 2018-2023

BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil Gas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Market segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Hardware Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

Ejada

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005823/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/