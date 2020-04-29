The global X-ray detector market is expected to grow by USD 838.45 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005834/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Detector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the X-ray detector market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "X-Ray Detector Market Analysis Report by Application (Medical, Security, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-x-ray-detector-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for X-ray systems in different applications. In addition, the digitization and integration of AI in radiography are anticipated to boost the growth of the X-ray detector market.

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as breast cancer is increasing across the world. In 2019, there were about 268,600 new cases of breast cancer in the US alone. Hence, many countries have adopted breast cancer screening programs, which has increased the adoption of mammography devices in healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer is increasing the demand for X-ray systems. With the rise in the number of patients undergoing mammography and radiography tests, the use of X-ray detectors is increasing in such applications. These factors are fueling the growth of the global X-ray detector market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five X-Ray Detector Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV operates its business through segments such as Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare, and Agfa Specialty Products. The company offers a wide range of cassette-sized digital automatic exposure detection detectors such as DR 10s and DR 10e that work with virtually any conventional or mobile X-ray equipment.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates its business through segments such as Office, Imaging System, Medical System, and Industry and Others. The company offers X-ray flat-panel detectors such as FDX2530RPW and FDXA3543RP for radiographic use.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Solutions, Products, and Service and support. The company offers a product line of wireless, cassette-sized X-ray detectors such as DRX Plus, DRX Plus 2530C, DRX Core, Focus 35C Detector, and others.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers X-ray detectors such as FDR D-EVO GL and FDR D-EVO II DR with the latest digital image processing technology.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers FlashPad, a next-generation wireless digital detector with ultra-wideband connectivity.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

X-Ray Detector Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Medical

Security

Others

X-Ray Detector Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global X-Ray Equipment Market Global X-ray equipment market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and technology (digital and analog).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005834/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/