BitcoinHD(BHD)'s STO application has been approved by SEC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC(Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making mining of crypto currency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. Compared with Bitcoin ' s POW mining, cPOC mining saves energy, consumes much less power, has lower noise, no heat, and is anti-ASIC. cPOC-mining-based BHD can realize the original intention of Satoshi Nakamoto, everyone can become a miner. BHD ' s the global network capacity has reached 1000 Pb, and the equipment value is 400 million USD. BHD is a self-governing community project like Bitcoin, which will allocate more rewards and support to miners who meet the mining conditions. All these changes have done by mathematical formulas and algorithms instead of manual operation. The performance of BHD has attracted a lot of attention. Many believe that this dark horse may lead a revolution in the blockchain industry.

Compared to an ICO, STOs are seen as lower risk because the securities laws that security tokens have to comply with often enforce transparency and accountability. A security token will also be backed by a real-world asset, which makes it a lot easier to assess whether or not the token is priced fairly in relation to the underlying asset. With pure utility tokens, it can be difficult to assess the true value of a token and whether or not it is priced fairly. STO is good for BHD ' s adoption in the long-run. STOs are legally compliant, which means they are perceived to be less of a risk and will encourage institutional investors to come on board.

CONTACT:

BHD

Master Bao

master@btchd.org

www.btchd.org

SOURCE: BHD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587528/BitcoinHDBHDs-STO-application-has-been-approved-by-SEC