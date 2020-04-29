The shipping container liners market is expected to grow by USD 174.63 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Goods such as food and chemicals require efficient packaging to ensure quality and hygiene. This is increasing the need for container liners to protect such goods from damage. Also, the rising number of container contamination across the world has increased the demand for container liners. For instance, in 2013, about 350 to 450 containers out of 500 containers in New Zealand were contaminated by fumigants and other gases. These gases are widely used to prevent pests in cargo. Despite the presence of ventilation, traces of these chemicals remain in the containers and could pose a serious threat to human health. Hence, it is imperative for cargo operators to use container liners to protect goods from dangerous gases and other substances. These factors are fueling the growth of the global shipping container liners market.

As per Technavio, the increased innovation in the global container liners market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Shipping Container Liners Market: Increased Innovation in Global Container Liners Market

Vendors in the market are offering container liners made of advanced materials. For instance, Protek Cargo offers insulated cargo blankets made using radiant barrier foil insulation techniques. The company also provides SureTemp Prime Transoceanic Liner made of aluminum foil, which is designed to protect goods against radiation, container rain, and cargo sweat. Such product innovations by vendors are expected to boost the growth of the global shipping container liners market during the forecast period.

"Rise in the demand for cold chain logistics from the pharmaceutical sector and the increasing number of large container vessels will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Shipping Container Liners Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the shipping container liners market by end-user (food, chemicals, minerals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the shipping container liners market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in production and consumption of chemical products in the region.

