AGM procedure depending on development of COVID-19 situation

Formal invitation with agenda and resolutions will be mailed and published as usual

Muttenz, 29 April 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that its Board of Directors has scheduled the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will take place on 29 June 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congress Center Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

This follows an earlier decision by the Board of Directors to postpone Clariant's original AGM as a result of the fast outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

At this point in time, the Board of Directors is unable to confirm whether shareholders can attend the Annual General Meeting in person. While the Board has the strong intention to hold an AGM that allows shareholders to actually attend in person, this will depend on the development of the COVID-19 situation. Alternatively, shareholders may exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy. The Board will monitor the situation closely and inform shareholders and the public about the procedure in the usual manner.

A formal invitation with the agenda and the resolutions proposed will be mailed to shareholders and published in the Swiss Commercial Gazette (SHAB) on 5 June 2020.

Shareholders who meet the requirements in accordance with the articles of association of Clariant Ltd may submit agenda items and motions to be put on the agenda for the 25th Annual General Meeting before 8 May 2020.

"The Board of Directors looks forward to Clariant's 25th Annual General Meeting. Irrespective of how this year's AGM is to be conducted, the Board is fully committed to ensuring that the company's shareholders are informed about the ongoing implementation of the strategy and able to express their votes on all agenda items in a suitable manner," said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim.

