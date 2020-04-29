CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces the issuance of GBP 600,000,000 of commercial paper under the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)





London, April 29, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has successfully issued GBP 600 million of commercial paper through the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Further details are available on the CCFF website. The access to this facility demonstrates CNH Industrial's continuous efforts to preserve a sound level of liquidity during this period of uncertainty.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment