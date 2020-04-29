Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CFH ISIN: FR0010397232 Ticker-Symbol: NYZ 
Tradegate
29.04.20
08:21 Uhr
5,100 Euro
+0,340
+7,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVACYT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVACYT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9005,20008:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVACYT
NOVACYT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVACYT SA5,100+7,14 %