In Brazil, like in many other parts of the world, industry associations claim that solar will be a strategic element in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, due to its potential to create jobs, generate income, and attract new investment.From pv magazine Latin America Brazil has surpassed the 5 GW mark for installed solar power, according to the latest statistics from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR). The association recently conducted a study indicating that the Brazilian PV sector has attracted more than BRL 26.8 billion ($4.76 billion) in new private investments, ...

