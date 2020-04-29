Researchers at the Queensland University of Technology have proposed a new design for a diamond nanothread bundle that could pave the way for a new form of mechanical storage. Pound-for-pound, the tech could be three times more powerful than lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Australia Scientists at the Queensland University of Technology's (QUT) Centre for Materials Science have published a new research paper in Nature Communications that proposes the use of diamond nanothread bundles (DNT) to provide energy storage capabilities that could revolutionize mechanical and biomedical engineering. ...

