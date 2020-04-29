Zyxel Communications announced its partnership with B4RN, a non-profit fibre optic broadband network, to fully equip 21 rural UK primary schools with high speed internet access.

B4RN (Broadband for the Rural North) and Zyxel's partnership will provide the 21 primary schools in Lancashire, South Cumbria and Yorkshire Dales with 10GB FTTP broadband service at no cost through one of Zyxel's newest flagship WiFi6 products AX7501

The partnership will allow each rural school to adopt modern curriculum and the latest in education technology. Zyxel's AX7501 will also help students and teachers complete work online, attend virtual educational events and shift towards cloud-based education software and technology.

"Prior to being connected with B4RN's network, these rural schools did not have access to the same level of wireless connectivity as their urban counterparts," said Barry Forde, CEO of B4RN. "Nobody knows what the future of education will hold, but with this router, we can now increase each schools' broadband service from 1 gigabyte per second to 10 and help them compete with some of the best-connected educational institutions."

"We are always looking for ways to give back and be of service to our community, especially when fostering equality of education for future generations," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior VP, Head of EMEA Regional BU at Zyxel Communications. "Reliable, high-speed internet is critical to connecting students with the tools and resources they need to prepare for their future. We are proud to partner with B4RN to help make a positive difference."

AX7501 supports the latest WiFi 6 (11ax) wireless standard and is equipped with one 10 GbE LAN, four GbE LAN, two VoIP ports, one USB 3.0 port and 4x4 dual band WiFi 6 (11ax) WLAN.

