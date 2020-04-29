The number of 100 MW-plus solar projects is rapidly increasing in the U.S. And if there's one solar segment that can weather a pandemic, it's utility-scale photovoltaics.From pv magazine USA. Big solar projects in the U.S. are back in style and growing in number. We're not talking about the super massive projects such as the 895 MW Gemini project or the 673 MW Desert Sunlight First Solar project in California's Mojave Desert. We're talking about the proliferation of 100 MW-plus solar projects now in development that are happening in unexpected places. WoodMac expects the number of solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...