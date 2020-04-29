Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
29.04.20
08:08 Uhr
6,530 Euro
+0,180
+2,83 %
29.04.2020 | 10:29
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 1st Quarter 2020 accounts



SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 1st quarter 2020 financial results.

Time: Friday 8 May at 08:00 CET
Place: Webinar

Please register by 6 May on the link below:
http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/424651437847405A427940

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3 PM CET.

Please register by May 6 on the following link:
http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/4246514378494B5B4A7440

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent by 6 May to investorrelations@smn.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

