Respiratory Protection Market Growth Report 2028 | Major Players - 3M, Bullard Group, Ansell, Alpha Pro Tech, Gentex, & Grolls: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Respiratory Protection Market is estimated to display a significant growth in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. Attributed to the rising number of fatal occupational injuries has alarmed the need for using respiratory protection devices and is, therefore, driving the market growth.

Lack of adoption of respiratory protection devices in the emerging regions of the Middle East and Africa is hampering the market progression. Also, rising incidences of accidents in the mining, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors is set to drive the respiratory protection market in the upcoming years. Filter media and exhalation valves are some of the major developments made in the field of occupational security.

Based on segmentation, the respiratory protection market is categorized in to product type and end-use industry. Based on product, the market is segmented in to supplied air respirators and air-purifying respirators. Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, aviation, oil & gas, construction, defense & public safety services, mining are the categorization based on the end-user industry. Healthcare & pharmaceuticals sector is expected to dominate the end user industry due to an increase in the consumption of disposable respirators for protection against biohazards.

In order to study the span of the industry, the global Respiratory Protection Market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Governments in North America and Europe are undertaking stringent legislative regulations to ensure worker safety so that no harm is caused to them at the workplace. Prospering construction sector in the Asia Pacific region has significantly driven the demand for labor safety measure and has therefore estimated to be the fastest growing region.

The market offers a multitude of challenges for the Respiratory Protection Market participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders. Some of the major players operating in the global market include 3M, Bullard Group, Avon Protection Systems, Honeywell International, Ansell, Alpha Pro Tech, Drägerwerk, Dynamic Safety International, Bulwark Protection Apparel, Gentex, Gurit, Intech Safety, International Enviroguard, Grolls, Jayco Safety Products, Moldex-Metric, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Ocenco, RSG Safety, RPB Safety, Scott Health & Safety, Tyco Safety Products, Venus Safety & Health, Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment, and Wenaas.

Exports become more expensive for global manufacturers and the domestic downstream industries have experienced inexpensive imports attributed to the rising trade-weighted index (TWI). As this market trait intensifies, the manufacturers pose to rising competition among their fellow contenders. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's respiratory protection standards revised their norms related to the manufacturing process of biological, chemical, radiological or nuclear agents.

Stakeholders and investors are increasing their spending on research and development activities to scale the latest technologies in their system engineering process. The Respiratory Protection Market players are constantly striving to capitalize on the increasing demand for electric motors by incorporating strategic merger & acquisition (MA), joint ventures, collaboration and partnerships with fellow market participants.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Respiratory Protection including:

3M



Avon Protection Systems



Bullard Group



Ansell



Honeywell International



MSA Safety



Alpha Pro Tech



Dynamic Safety International



Gentex



Bulwark Protective Apparel



Dragerwerk



Grolls

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Filter Breathing Protection



Isolated Breathing Protection

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Healthcare



Metals and Mining



Processing Industries



Construction



Aerospace and Defense



Fire Services

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

