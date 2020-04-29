Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Berlin
29.04.20
12:43 Uhr
1,040 Euro
+0,010
+0,97 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2020 | 12:04
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Board of Directors of Solteq Plc has Decided to Change the Proposal for the Distribution of Dividend

HELSINKI, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Solteq Plc has decided to cancel previous proposal for the distribution of dividend.

The Board of Directors shall propose to the Annual General Meeting, which shall be convened at the later date, that there will be no distribution of dividend from financial year 2019.

Previously the Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 1, 2020 and cancelled on March 23, 2020 that the Board of Directors would be authorized to decide, at its' discretion, on the distribution of dividend of maximum total amount of 965,326.35 euros. Unless the Board of Directors would have decided otherwise, a dividend of a maximum amount of 0.05 euros per share would have been paid to the shareholders on a date decided by the Board of Directors.

SOLTEQ PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key Media
www.solteq.com

CONTACT:

Olli Väätäinen
CEO
tel. +358-50-5578-111
Email:olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/the-board-of-directors-of-solteq-plc-has-decided-to-change-the-proposal-for-the-distribution-of-divi,c3100311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3100311/1238852.pdf

Release

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire