AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech's CEO to Present at Maxim's Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers, today announced that CEO Thomas K. Equels is scheduled to present at Maxim's Infectious Disease Virtual Conference to be held on May 5, 2020. Mr. Equels will discuss the urgent need for a therapeutic and vaccine for COVID-19 and give a brief overview of Ampligen® and its current and potential indications.

Panel Discussion Details:

Panel Session Title: COVID-19 (Vaccines and Monitoring)

Time and Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 2:15 p.m. ET

To register for the virtual conference, please click here: http://go.pardot.com/l/652223/2020-04-02/j1mqg

About Maxim's Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

The Infectious Disease Virtual Conference is being presented by Maxim Group, LLC (Maxim). In addition to the keynote presentation by Dr. Roger J. Pomerantz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ContraFect Corporation, there will be three panels of companies in various stages of development, from early-stage to near commercialization, that represent the next wave of innovation in the healthcare industry. Please contact Soraya Dorce (sdorce@maximgrp.com) or visit M-Vest for more information and to register for the conference.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, and triple-negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 in humans and no assurance can be given that it will be the case. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen will be efficacious in humans. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive. Neither can any assurances be made as to any future immuno-oncology clinical trials related to the matter herein. No assurance can be given as to whether the current or planned trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among other things, for forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and other risks are described more fully in AIM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587498/AIM-ImmunoTechs-CEO-to-Present-at-Maxims-Infectious-Disease-Virtual-Conference