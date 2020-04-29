Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Z2XN ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6 Ticker-Symbol: RIB 
Xetra
29.04.20
13:28 Uhr
28,920 Euro
-0,020
-0,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
RIB SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIB SOFTWARE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,90028,94013:28
28,90028,94013:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIB SOFTWARE
RIB SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIB SOFTWARE SE28,920-0,07 %
STRATEC SE84,90-0,12 %