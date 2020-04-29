Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices.Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 30 April, 2020:Trading model: Continuous TradingInstrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID newRIB Software SE RIB DE000A0Z2XN6 SDX1 55 GER0 56RIB Software SE Z. VERK. RIB1 DE000A254260 SDX1 55 GER0 56Stratec SE NA O.N. SBS DE000STRA555 GER0 56 SDX1 55As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the MDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the MDAX index.Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline,tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.