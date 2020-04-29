The "European Genomic Biomarker Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European genomics biomarker market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. Factors that are contributing significantly to the market growth include the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and considerably high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure in its economies such as Germany, UK, France, and others. Other factors contributing to the European genomics biomarker market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. Unhealthy lifestyle such as smoking, consumption of drugs and alcohol in European countries are the major factors for increasing cancer incidences among men and women. Government initiatives, programs, and funding related to increasing awareness of cancer are also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

The European genomic biomarker market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. There is a huge scope for the market in the oncology segment due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic. Further, the report covers the country-level analysis of the genomics biomarker market in Europe.

The major economies covered in the report include UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the Rest of Europe. The rest of Europe is estimated to hold a significant share in the market owing to the increasing healthcare spending in countries such as the Netherlands and Poland. As a result, it is primarily contributing to the adoption of advanced biomarkers for screening and detection of disease and thereby enabling the demand for genomic biomarkers. Moreover, Germany, UK, and Spain are estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The significant prevalence of CVD and cancer is expected to propel the adoption of the genomic biomarker in these countries.

Some of the major players in the European genomic biomarker market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Evotec AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Qiagen NV, Novartis AG, and others. These companies are launching innovative products in the market, in order to meet the increasing demand for an effective diagnostic biomarker for cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the market players are adopting various strategies, in order to sustain in the competitive market, which includes partnership and collaboration, investments in R&D, and merger and acquisition. For instance, in April 2018, BioMrieux S.A. completed its acquisition of Astute Medical for around $90 million. Under this agreement, the company was given access to promising biomarkers in the product pipeline of Astute Medical.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the European Genomic Biomarker Market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European Genomic Biomarker Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the European Genomic Biomarker Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. European Genomic Biomarker Market by Application

5.1.1. Oncology

5.1.2. Cardiology

5.1.3. Neurology

5.1.4. Others

5.2. European Genomic Biomarker Market by End-User

5.2.1. Hospitals

5.2.2. Diagnostic Research Laboratories

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. UK

6.2. Germany

6.3. Italy

6.4. Spain

6.5. France

6.6. Rest of Europe

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abcodia Ltd.

7.2. Acobiom SAS

7.3. Agendia N.V.

7.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.5. Avacta Group Plc

7.6. Bayer AG

7.7. BioMrieux S.A.

7.8. BioPorto Diagnostics A/S

7.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.10. DestiNA Genomics Ltd.

7.11. DNAVision SA

7.12. Eagle Genomics Ltd.

7.13. Epigenomics AG

7.14. Epistem Ltd

7.15. Eurofins Scientific SE

7.16. Evotec AG

7.17. F-Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

7.18. IntegraGen SA

7.19. Merck KGaA

7.20. Novartis AG

7.21. Qiagen N.V.

7.22. Valirx PLC

7.23. The Almac Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4jfs7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005351/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900