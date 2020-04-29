Hensley Joins Sports Data and Technology Leader from Chief Digital Officer Role at IBM Data and AI

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced the hire of Nancy Hensley as Chief Product and Marketing Officer. In her role, Hensley will oversee the product and marketing teams bringing a new wave of innovative products and services for media and tech, sportsbooks and team performance partners.

Hensley brings decades of experience in senior roles across sales, tech, development, marketing and digital growth at McDonald's and IBM. She most recently served as Chief Digital Officer of IBM Data and AI, supporting businesses through their journey from data analytics to AI. Hensley's comprehensive experience covers AI, big data, cloud and digital strategy for cutting-edge solutions.

"Nancy has a proven track record building and growing advanced product portfolios and go-to-market strategies focused on creating a positive customer experience," Stats Perform Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele said. "Nancy's data and AI background make her an ideal fit to oversee the structure and growth of our robust AI portfolio. We are thrilled to have a product and marketing expert of Nancy's caliber come on board to solidify Stats Perform as the market leader."

At IBM, Hensley helped shift the company focus to a growth hacking mindset centered on building a great customer experience in the product. Before becoming Chief Digital Officer, she served several roles at IBM. Hensley was the director of strategy and growth at IBM Hybrid Cloud, the director of offering management, the strategy and marketing director of database software systems and the senior program director of data warehouse product marketing and strategy. Before IBM, Hensley served as a senior project manager at McDonald's, focusing on operations technology and spatial analysis for the company.

"I am thrilled to be joining an impressive team that is driving the SportsTech industry forward with leading technology and software platforms powered by world-class machine learning and computer vision," Hensley said. "Stats Perform is committed to investing in new technology and innovations that are improving the way sports are understood, predicted and experienced. I look forward to leveraging the unique combination of our data, along with some of the best talent in sports data science to build some exceptional customer products and experiences."

