Nasdaq Vilnius decided on April 29, 2020 to list the bonds of Šiauliu bankas AB on the Bond List on April 30, 2020 at the request of Šiauliu bankas AB. Additional info: Issuer's name Šiauliu bankas AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000404287 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 23.12.2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 23.12.2029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 20 000 000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 2 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 6,15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SABB061529A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 23 December of each year from 2020 to 2029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the prospectus of admission of 2000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10 000 each, ISIN LT0000404287 of Šiauliu Bankas AB to trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Prospectus and other related documents of Šiauliu bankas AB are available in the announcement of Šiauliu bankas here and in the attachements of this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=772447