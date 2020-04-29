The following information is based on a press release from Scandic Hotels Group AB (Scandic Hotels Group) published on April 29, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Scandic Hotels Group has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for May 28, 2020, approves a rights issue. The terms and subscription price are expected to be announced on May 25, 2020. The scheduled Ex-date is 29 May, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Scandic Hotels Group (SHOT). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=772678