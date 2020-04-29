Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABGP ISIN: SE0007640156 Ticker-Symbol: 10H 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
12:34 Uhr
3,700 Euro
-0,032
-0,86 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6743,74013:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDIC HOTELS
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB3,700-0,86 %