Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Granted New U.S. Patent Covering Unique, Non-Cooled, Diffuser-type Laser Ablation Applicator

Disposable Accessory to MRI-Guided, Minimally-Invasive Focal Laser Ablation Treatment of Soft Tissues and Cancer Tumors

IRVINE, Calif. and LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2020, which provides high precision, MRI-guided, minimally invasive focal laser ablation treatments for challenging soft tissue conditions and cancer tumors.



CLS's diffuser-type laser ablation applicator enables the treatment of larger cancer tumors and is part of the company's extensive portfolio of laser applicators and instruments that, together with CLS's mobile laser unit, constitute the Thermal Therapy System .

"This patent represents the latest milestone in our continuing technology development of high-precision, MRI-guided thermal therapy products and accessories," stated Dan Mogren, Chief Commercial Officer for CLS. "Our image-guided system and instruments enable high precision, minimally invasive laser ablation treatments for challenging indications, such as prostate cancer."

The patent is entitled, "Laterally Emitting Optical Waveguide and Method for Introducing Micromodifications into an Optical Waveguide," and relates to the technology and method used in the manufacture of CLS's unique diffuser-type laser applicator. The manufacturing technology for the fiber is, among other things, based on specific microstructure that gives light its unique spread. The unique diffusing fiber technology optimizes heat distribution in tissue and eliminates the need for external cooling to decrease treatment procedure time. CLS Laser Ablation Applicators are tailored for both smaller spherical ablations and larger ablations.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ),develops and sells the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System including specially designed sterile disposable products minimally invasive treatment of cancerous tumors, in accordance with regulatory approvals in EU and USA. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with imILT, the company's interstitial thermotherapy with a potentially immune stimulating effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has subsidiaries in Germany and Irvine, CA. CLS is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCASweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .



