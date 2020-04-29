Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020

29.04.2020 | 13:28
Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2020

- Strong but uncertain market

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Events in the first quarter

  • Low oil prices and high production bring positive effects in the short term
  • Long-term effects of Covid-19 are difficult to assess
  • P-MAX vessel Stena Paris chartered out for 6 months

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million 348.6 (310.7)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 123.2 (81.6)
  • EBITDA, USD million 12.7 (8.9)
  • Operating result, SEK million 58.0 (21.2)
  • Result before tax, SEK million 29.0 (1.8)
  • Result after tax, SEK million 29.0 (1.7)
  • Equity ratio, % 29 (31)
  • Return on equity, % -7 (-12)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 398.8 (226.8)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK 0.61 (0.04)
  • Equity per share, SEK 22.99 (24.17)
  • Lost-time injuries 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 29 April 2020, at 13.00 CET.

CONTACTS:

Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45-88938661
Mobil: +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-31-march-2020,c3100359

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3100359/1238888.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"31 March 2020 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3100359/93afd27793eaf7b0.pdf

PRESSINFORMATION CCOR Q1 29 april 2020 ENG

