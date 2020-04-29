VCSEL Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "VCSEL Market by Type (Single-mode, Multimode), Material (GaAs, InP, Others), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Center, Commercial & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global VCSEL market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.7%. The increasing applications of VCSELs in data communication has fueled the demand for VCSELs. The increasing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the VCSEL market.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206588268

Automotive segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The automotive segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of VCSELs is increasing in autonomous vehicles for LiDAR, sensing, in-cabin monitoring/driver monitoring, and gesture recognition. The growing need to increase safety levels in vehicles and increasing interests of OEMs in the manufacturing of autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for VCSELs. VCSELs are finding increased applications in systems such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). LiDAR is the latest technology used in automotive safety developments and solutions that are an excellent match to radar and vision systems nowadays. The increasing transition toward the adoption of connected/autonomous vehicles is projected to drive the growth of the market.

GaAs-based VCSELs to register the highest CAGR in the VCSEL market during the forecast period

The demand for GaAs-based VCSELs is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2025. Gallium arsenide material exhibits properties that are conductive to VCSEL lasing. Most of the VCSELs used in different applications are manufactured using GaAs material. Data communication and consumer devices are two major application areas of GaAs-based VCSELs. The integration of VCSELs for 3D sensing in Apple's iPhone X paved the way for the GaAs ecosystem. The high adoption of GaAs-based VCSELs in the manufacturing of smartphones and consumer devices is the prime factor increasing the demand for wafers & VCSELs in the market. Also, the high use of GaAs in LiDAR applications is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the ecosystem.

Browse in-depth TOC on "VCSEL Market"

71 - Tables

40 - Figures

152 - Pages

Request more details on:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206588268

North America to hold the largest share of VCSEL market in 2020

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the VCSEL market in 2020. Major VCSEL players such as II-VI (US), Lumentum (US), and Broadcom (US) are based in North America. Consumer electronics & data centers are major applications for VCSELs in this region. In North America, the high demand for VCSELs is due to its adoption in smartphones, such as Apple's iPhone X, for 3D sensing applications.

Major players in the VCSEL market include II-VI (US), Lumentum (US), ams (Austria), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), Leonardo Electronics (US), MKS Instruments (US), Santec (Japan), VERTILAS (Germany), and Vertilite (China).

Related Reports:

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Resolution (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, & VGA), Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), Product Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vcsel-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vcsel.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg