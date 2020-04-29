Leveraging the high performing capabilities of the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform and comprehensive financial expertise, the new planning apps provide organizations with ready to use planning solutions Cash Flow Planning, Driver Based Planning, Risk Adjusted Planning, Workforce Planning, Capital Expenses Planning to assess the pandemic's impact with agility and confidence

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, today unveiled a new set of financial planning and analysis applications CCH Tagetik Smart NOW available on the cloud. The new planning apps provide the office of the CFO with the agility, real-time information access, and collaborative ability to improve planning and manage economic uncertainty in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

CCH Tagetik Smart NOW cloud planning apps were developed to help businesses assess business impact, create alternative scenarios and choose innovative ways forward. Designed to evolve planning processes to better handle market uncertainty, the new, on-demand apps have been created based on market feedback to provide the capabilities that matter most right now for organizations dealing with today's turbulent market conditions.

CCH Tagetik Smart NOW Cash Flow Planning Risk Adjusted Planning Driver Based Planning Workforce Planning Capital Expenses Planning



This new smart cloud planning offering will allow organizations to:

Adopt the planning solution they need to reforecast the business, available through a rapid deployment and ready to use

Get the finance team connected and equipped with remote access and secure high performing collaboration tools ensuring availability

Take advantage of the power of a leading CPM software solution in the market and unparalleled domain experts to help you accelerate planning processes and improve speed of thought with a highly capable easy to use solution

CCH Tagetik Smart NOW applications are high-performance, cost-effective, ready to go, and easy to deploy solutions allowing organizations to adapt rapidly to changing needs. The solutions will be available on the CCH Tagetik cloud starting later in May with a special 2020 offering to help organizations speed up the planning process.

"We have been meeting virtually with many finance executives around the world, all navigating the Covid-19 pandemic and calling for optimized access to critical performance management information to understand the impact on their business while reforecasting for 2020 and the long term," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "At CCH Tagetik, we work side by side with customers and provide expert solutions, expertise, and support so that they can increase confidence in their decision-making process. That is why we developed CCH Tagetik Smart NOW applications, so that more companies can immediately take advantage of our innovative planning capabilities."

Full descriptions of the CCH Tagetik Smart NOW cloud apps can be found here.

