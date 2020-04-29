Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce an update to its Non-Addictive Analgesic (dynorphin pain peptide) Program.

Following the identification and shortlisting of a panel of peptides showing promising cell-based activity and extended stability in two distinct types of biological media, the program has identified its first peptide with clear "in vivo" activity in a rat model of inflammatory pain. This pre-clinical peptide has demonstrated effectiveness in alleviating moderate inflammatory pain after administration of a single dose. It is planned to test other shortlisted peptides from the panel for their analgesic activity in the in vivo rat model.

This outcome highlights the potential of appropriately designed, opioid-receptor selective peptides in alleviating pain.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar, stated, "This novel peptide has the potential for further development as a non-addictive analgesic drug candidate, based on the 'pre-clinical' animal studies that have been conducted so far."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders.; Nature Identical peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

