The market is driven by the increasing infrastructural activities. In addition, the rising demand from the mining and oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market.

The increasing number of new projects from government and non-government sectors related to development, engineering, maintenance, and management is leading to an increase in infrastructural activities. In addition, investments from both developed and developing countries are boosting the number of infrastructure programs. For instance, the US allocated USD 200 billion for infrastructural development under the President's Budget for 2020. Similarly, the government of Abu Dhabi announced around USD 2.7 billion worth of infrastructure projects in February 2020. The implementation of these projects requires uninterrupted power flow for equipment functioning. This is propelling the demand for mobile power equipment systems to obtain high amounts of temporary power. These systems are cost-effective, flexible, and reliable. Thus, the increase in infrastructural activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Companies:

Aggreko Plc

Aggreko Plc operates the business under various segments such as Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, Power Solutions Utility, and Power Solutions Industrial. The company offers generators and power turbines on a rental basis.

APR Energy

APR Energy offers products through the following business units: Power solutions and Mobile technology. The company provides mobile gas turbine power plants and genset generators on a rental basis.

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc operates under various business segments, namely Sunbelt US A-Plant and Sunbelt Canada. The company offers power generation equipment such as generators and turbines on a rental basis.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB offers products through the following business segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, Power Technique. The company provides mobile diesel generators on a rental basis.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers generators ranging from 20 to 2,000 kilowatt-electricity (kWe) of power on a rental basis.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Generator

Turbine

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

