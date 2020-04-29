Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFZR ISIN: GB00BK1PTB77 Ticker-Symbol: 4A4B 
Tradegate
27.04.20
15:09 Uhr
4,990 Euro
+0,196
+4,09 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AGGREKO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREKO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2655,39014:51
5,2905,37514:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGGREKO
AGGREKO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGGREKO PLC4,990+4,09 %