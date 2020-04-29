Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHHG ISIN: US90353T1007 Ticker-Symbol: UT8 
Tradegate
29.04.20
15:28 Uhr
28,700 Euro
+0,870
+3,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,64028,70515:28
28,64528,70515:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBER
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC28,700+3,13 %
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC--