Hire is Part of Expa's New Initiative to Expand Presence Across Europe

Expa, a company founded by serial entrepreneur and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp to help entrepreneurs create and launch new companies, today announced industry veteran David Clark will join as its newest Partner.

Based in London, Clark has spent his career working with fast-growing companies, including Uber, Virgin Galactic and KittyHawk. He's also worked alongside some of the world's most notable and talented entrepreneurs, including Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and Google co-founder Larry Page, and helped them achieve their moonshot ideas. He will bring this extensive experience to the Expa team, focusing on expanding Expa's presence throughout Europe and funding European-based startups.

"The European startup landscape is quickly growing and is one of the greatest opportunities in the market today," said Garrett Camp, Founder and CEO of Expa. "The addition of David as a partner will help connect entrepreneurs in Europe with the extensive resources and benefits Expa has to offer."

This expansion of the Expa team signifies a new era for the startup studio. As the partners continue to evolve the studio's model, entrepreneurs looking to build and grow their great idea can now look to Expa not just as a resource for advice and connections, but increasingly as a potential source of funding. Similarly, what was out of reach before for many European startups is now achievable as Clark begins to expand Expa's presence in Europe, allowing these early stage companies access to all of the resources the company has to offer from funding to advising from their deep bench of startup experts and founders.

"I have worked with Garrett and the rest of the very talented Expa team in many capacities over the last decade, and I'm excited to officially be on board to help drive the Expa mission forward," said Clark. "I'm looking forward to bringing the Expa magic to Europe and leveraging all of the studio's resources to help make the power of Silicon Valley accessible to Europe's best talent."

Clark has been based in London for more than 25 years and will be able to leverage relationships, know-how and experience to grow Expa's European network. Expa will continue its mission of building the next generation of entrepreneurs and founders. New entrepreneurs in North America and Europe looking for funding and guidance have a great opportunity to work with Expa to build their companies from the ground up with some of the greatest minds in the industry.

Expa provides early-stage companies with capital, a physical space to build, and a strong network of experts and advisors. Companies who partner with Expa can work from Expa offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, or London (opening soon). Expa partners are all founders and builders themselves.

To learn more about Expa, visit expa.com.

About Expa

Expa is the best place for entrepreneurs to create and launch new companies. Started in 2014 by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, Expa's partners and team are dedicated to bringing the best ideas to market. Like the startups it works with, Expa has gone through many iterations, but always with the goal of making an idea for a new company into a reality. Our partners have founded or led some of the most valuable and well-known companies including Uber, Twitter, LinkedIn, FourSquare, StumbleUpon, AddThis, MetroLyrics, and Envoy. As builders themselves, they understand the struggles of early-stage companies and what it takes to make a startup work. Expa offers access to proven entrepreneurs, capital, office space, and the network to build new companies.

