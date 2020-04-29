Appian Corporation: United States Marine Corps Adds Appian's Low-code Automation Platform to its Platform as a Service (PaaS) List for Application Development

TYSONS, Va., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the United States Marine Corps (USMC) has included Appian's low-code automation platform on its list of approved Platform as a Service (PaaS) tools for application development within the organization. According to the USMC, standardizing the PaaS offerings authorized and used within the Marine Corps is "key to ensuring operational effectiveness, cybersecurity, and investment management of Marine Corps resources." Appian has been working with Department of Defense (DoD) customers for almost two decades, offers impact level 4 (IL4) compliance, FedRAMP certification as well as a number of additional security requirements for the DoD.



Receiving this authorization affirms both the value of the Appian platform and the relationship between Appian and the USMC. Working together over the last several years, the Marine Corps has leveraged Appian to deliver mission critical capabilities in two functional areas - Manpower and Logistics. For Manpower, the Marine Corps approved the selection of Appian for their enterprise recruiting system (MCRISS II), replacing a legacy system that was in place since 2001. The Appian system manages the entire recruiting process for thousands of Marine Corps recruiters and support staff, and will facilitate the recruitment and accession of approximately 40,000 new Marines, annually. In Logistics, the first Appian implementation is delivering the USMC enterprise Item Master capability to support configuration management and enhanced integration for the fleet's ground equipment, as well as to provide enterprise distribution of the Marine Corps' technical publications.

"Appian has an extensive history of building and deploying mission-critical applications for organizations within the DoD," said Jason Adolf, Industry Vice President - Public Sector, Appian. "We are honored to work with the USMC and being named to this list is a testament to the quality of our technology, people and processes. We look forward to continuing working with the Marine Corps to enhance their business application strategy and deployment."

In addition to working with the USMC, Appian supports many efforts within the DoD, including the U.S. Air Force Contracting-Information Technology (CON-IT) program, a mission-critical system run on Appian and hosted in an Impact Level 4 (IL4) cloud. The low-code solution has replaced seven legacy contract writing systems and standardized acquisition contract writing across the Air Force, drive efficiency for the acquisition/contracting communities, reduce costs, and provide a platform to make functionality enhancements and statutory changes faster.

Government agencies depend on Appian as a trusted partner to deploy scalable low-code solutions in secure cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The Appian platform allows customers to choose where to deploy their systems without limiting functionality or flexibility and is available as a fully managed service.

To learn more about Appian's work within the public sector, click here .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com