Ezra Cohen Montreal Offers A Variety of Healthy Recipes to Try at Home

MONTREAL, CA - For those staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezra Cohen Montreal, an online manufacturer of a line of nut butters, is providing many resources for healthy and creative recipes.

Ezra Cohen Montreal is a nut butter company with a mission toward making healthy eating more accessible. In combining his passions for business, health, and food, Ezra Cohen helped build a brand that makes maintaining a nutritious diet less about sacrifice and more about making smart choices. And with COVID-19 quarantining measures requiring that people around the world shelter in their homes, the team at Ezra Cohen Montreal has amassed an extensive list of health-conscious recipes to help make the most of food items.

Staying at home right now is crucial, and not just for those who are in high-risk groups. By isolating away from those outside of their immediate household, individuals can do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help relieve the burden on healthcare systems. In an effort to help people find ways to make healthy food while sequestered, Ezra Cohen's staff is sharing a wealth of knowledge.

Ezra Cohen Montreal offers a variety of healthy recipes online, with creative ideas that entire families will enjoy for meals, snacks, and dessert. All of their recipes are carefully crafted with health and dietary restrictions in mind, including a growing selection of vegan and dairy-free recipes. While all recipes include Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters, many of these can be replaced with other substitutes if needed. Recent recipes include a vegan cashew butter cheesecake, almond butter salad dressing with garlic and lime, and a rich and creamy almond butter beet dip.

Interested readers can visit the recipe blog for healthy meal inspiration, and check out the product line for innovative and nutritious nut butters that offer a quick and delicious way to meet and maintain dietary goals.

Contact:

Ezra Cohen Montreal

Send a message

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587372/Ezra-Cohen-Montreal-Offers-A-Variety-of-Healthy-Recipes-to-Try-at-Home