-- Two Category III CPT codes approved to report trabeculostomy ab interno by laser with or without the use of an ophthalmic endoscope--

The trabeculostomy procedure restores the "natural flow" of aqueous fluid using the company's non-thermal, precise excimer laser system, ExTra ELT

ELT Sight, Inc. today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) approved two new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes to report ELT Sight's ExTra Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT) procedure. The two new codes, to be used for reporting trabeculostomy ab interno by laser with or without the use of an ophthalmic endoscope, are effective January 1, 2021.

The company's ExTra ELT device is a specialized excimer laser system used for microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) to lower eye pressure in patients with glaucoma. The product has already received a CE mark in Europe, where ELT has been the subject of numerous scientific publications. Review of published clinical studies using a new technology is a critical factor in the approval process of a CPT application. Preparations are underway to begin clinical trials of the device in the United States and to expand its international use.

The CPT system is a set of standardized codes to communicate nationwide medical procedures and services across health care systems and professionals, including health insurance companies, physicians, hospital facilities and laboratories. The issuance of a Category III code, a temporary code to describe emerging technologies, services and procedures, is an essential step toward a future permanent Category I code, used for widespread reimbursement of procedures performed in medical practices.

Kevin J. Corcoran, COE, CPC, CPMA, FNAO, President of Corcoran Consulting Group, assisted the company with the preparation of the CPT Code Change Application and also answered questions from the AMA's CPT Panel during the February 2020 meeting which led to the approval of the two new CPT codes.

"A lot of effort is required for any CPT Code Change Application, and its success is largely dependent on the thoroughness of the preparation and fastidious presentation of the supporting information for the new procedure," said Mr. Corcoran. Before submission, the application was vetted with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and gained their support.

"Multiple clinical studies across Europe have demonstrated that ExTra ELT has a strong efficacy and safety profile, with significant advantages over other forms of microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS)," said Elliot Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of ELT Sight. "Obtaining two CPT codes from AMA is an important milestone for ELT Sight and a critical step in positioning the company to become a leader in the surgical treatment of glaucoma."

About ELT Sight

ELT Sight, Inc., based in Los Angeles and Munich, Germany, is focused on effective, safe and longer-term microinvasive glaucoma surgery with its ExTra excimer laser trabeculostomy (ELT) device. Sustained intraocular pressure reduction and decreased medication use have been shown across multiple European studies. The product received a CE Mark in 2014. ELT Sight plans to begin clinical studies of ExTra ELT in the United States in 2020. ELT Sight was spun-out of MLase AG, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative laser systems. For more information, please visit https://www.eltsight.com and follow ELT Sight on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005249/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com