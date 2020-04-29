Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce that work to upgrade three bridges on the network of roads north of the Kemess Gold Copper Mine ("Kemess") is nearing completion. Bridge refurbishment will increase the load capacity from 5 to +30 tonnes, improving access to Benchmark's Lawyers Gold-Silver Project ("Lawyers") from Prince George. The work is being carried out by a consortium of stakeholders including mining companies and the Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha First Nations. The Lawyers Project is located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Road improvements and refurbishment of these key bridges are critical steps toward more efficient and cost effective movement of heavy equipment, fuel and supplies to the Lawyers Project. We are very pleased to be working cooperatively with the key stakeholders in this region, clearly demonstrating the capability and strength of support from our partner First Nations. These supportive relationships bode well for continued success at Lawyers".

Road Access & Logistics

As a historic gold-silver mine site, the Lawyers Project offers a range of logistical benefits including full road access, existing cut line for tie-in to regional power grid, nearby airstrip and minesite infrastructure (see Figure #1).

Lawyers is accessed primarily by a series of branching roads, including the Finlay Forest Service Road ("Finlay FSR"), which begins south of Mackenzie, a small forestry town located about 180 km north of the city of Prince George, British Columbia. The Finlay FSR forms the southern part of the Omineca Resource Access Road ("ORAR"), an industrial road that provides access to Kemess and links to Lawyers, which is located just 45 kilometres beyond.

Proximity to Kemess has the added benefit of Lawyers being situated near an existing electrical grid (BC Hydro) that connects with the town of Mackenzie, BC via a 380 km power line.

Lawyers is also located only15 kilometres from the Sturdee airstrip, which is capable of handling large aircraft and was utilized when the Lawyers Project hosted the Cheni Mine during 1989-1992.

Figure #1 - Project map with local infrastructure





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/55085_466e143bf431ebd1_001full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

