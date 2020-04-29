The global diaper market is expected to grow by USD 27.6 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Diaper Market Analysis Report by Type (Baby diaper and Adult diaper), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions. In addition, the rise in the elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence are anticipated to boost the growth of the diaper market.

The market is witnessing a rapid rise in birth rates across countries such as India, China, and other developing countries in the Middle East. In addition, factors such as improved awareness about health and hygiene, a rise in the number of working women, and the increase in disposable incomes have significantly contributed to the demand for baby diapers. Also, vendors operating in developing regions are introducing new products with improved features. Some vendors are also introducing small packs of low-cost diapers to drive sales. Therefore, the rising adoption of baby diapers in developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of the global diaper market during the forecast period.

Major Five Diaper Companies:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers a wide range of diapers for adults and children.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

First Quality Enterprises Inc. operates its business through segments such as Adult Incontinence Care, Baby Care, Feminine Care, Household Care, Rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging High Definition Printing. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products and Chemicals. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medline Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Infection Prevention, Durable Medical Equipment, Incontinence, Nutrition, and Others. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Diaper Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Baby diaper

Adult diaper

Diaper Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

