The global digital blood pressure monitors market is expected to grow by USD 1.54 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 10%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis Report by Type (Stand-alone and Integrated), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the growing geriatric population. In addition, the growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market.

Hypertension increases the risk of diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, and kidney failures. It also causes damage to retina, nerves, bone loss, and conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and sexual dysfunction. Hypertension is also the leading cause of a majority of deaths in Europe. Also, over recent years, there has been a significant rise in the geriatric population across the world. Risk factors such as high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, pre-hypertension, diabetes, and other cardiovascular diseases increase with age. These factors are expected to increase the demand and adoption of digital blood pressure monitors during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Companies:

A&D Co. Ltd.

A&D Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Measurement and Weighing Instruments Business and Medical and Healthcare Business. The company offers a wide range of digital blood pressure monitors. UA-1200BLE and UA-651BLE are the key offerings of the company.

Care Touch

Care Touch operates its business through segments such as Diabetics, Home Medical, Wipes, Syringes, CPAP, and Optical. The company offers blood pressure monitors with 60-250 readings, automatic power off, irregular heart beat indicator, and low battery indicator.

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Blood pressure measurement, Stethoscopes, Cuffs, Pressure infusion cuffs, and ERKA 360. The company offers a wide range of blood pressure monitors such as Erkameter 24, Erkameter E, Vario, Perfect Aneroid 48, Profi 48, and others.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, and Others. CARESCAPE V100 Monitor is the key offering of the company.

Geratherm Medical AG

Geratherm Medical AG operates its business through segments such as Healthcare Diagnostic, Respiratory, Medical Warming Systems, and Cardio/Stroke. The company offers blood pressure monitors for regular blood pressure measurement at home and out of doors, assisting in the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of hypertonia.

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Stand-alone

Integrated

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

