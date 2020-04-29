Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Announces Launch of Its SleepMaster Solutions Program with CoreChoice

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:CHCR)("Advanzeon") wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. dba SleepMaster Solutions™ (collectively, the "Company"), announced today the launch of the Company's sleep apnea program with CoreChoice, a leading specialty network PPO servicing union members.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced its agreement with CoreChoice, pursuant to which the Company's SleepMaster Solutions™ sleep apnea program (the "SMS Program") was added to CoreChoice's specialty network as its exclusive sleep apnea services provider. CoreChoice's other specialty areas include radiology, medical air transport, neurodiagnostic testing, interventional pain management and Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Disorders.

"The SMS Program was originally scheduled for a segmented roll out by CoreChoice commencing in March of this year. However, the timing was slightly delayed by reason of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SMS Program has now been rolled out to the first segment of our population consisting of approximately 350 of our walk-in clinics, which services in excess of one million of our Members and their dependents. While this initial launch reaches a smaller segment of our population, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it important to immediately make the SMS Program available to as many of our Members as possible. It is our plan to continue our roll out of the SMS Program to additional segments of our population as quickly as possible," stated Dr. Steven F. Gass, CoreChoice's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Gass went on to say, "With no prevention vaccine available, the major defense we all have against the Coronavirus is our immune system, and a key factor supportive of our immune system is our ability to get a good night's sleep. Lack of sleep unquestionably compromises our immune system, making us more vulnerable to COVID-19. Conversely, adequate sleep supports our immune system. Sleep apnea has a direct effect on our ability to get a good night's sleep. Thus, it is extremely important for us to have as many of our Members and their dependents as possible screened and tested as quickly as possible to make certain they are obtaining good, quality sleep and maintaining the integrity of their immune system. The SMS Program does just that. CoreChoice will be affirmatively encouraging all of our Members to visit our clinics and be screened and, if indicated, tested for sleep apnea at no cost to them as we join in the fight against this deadly disease."

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our entire team has worked closely with Dr. Gass and his team in an effort to bring the SMS Program to the CoreChoice Members as quickly as possible, even more so, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.. COVID-19 attacks the body's respiratory system, and in the severe cases we all read about, it causes death. We can fight this disease, and alongside the CoreChoice team, we can help beat it!"

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHCR) through its subsidiary owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "SMS Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's SMS Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The SMS Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.sleepmastersolutions.com.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. is the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services, neurodiagnostic testing and Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client's needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include national labor unions, cost management companies, PPO groups, third party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer groups, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561-756-9110.

