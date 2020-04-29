The global electron microscope market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005529/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the electron microscope market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electron Microscope Market Analysis Report by Technology (SEM, TEM, and DBEM), Application (Semiconductors, Life sciences, Material sciences, and Nanotechnology), End-users (Industries, Institutions, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-electron-microscope-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising need for root-cause failure analysis. In addition, the increasing adoption of nanotechnology across sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the electron microscope market.

Technological advances in the semiconductor industry and embedded systems have increased the degree of complexity in the manufacture of ICs and PCBs. Any failure in terms of strength and other features in these products happen at micro and nano levels. Finding the root cause of such failures helps firms in rectifying faults. Root-cause failure analysis is used in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and the 3D construction of biological structures such as proteins and viruses. Such applications require electron microscopes for analysis as they offer high resolution, precision, and accuracy in densely packed materials. Therefore, the rising need for root-cause failure analysis across various industries is expected to fuel the growth of the global electron microscope market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Electron Microscope Companies:

Advantest Corp.

Advantest Corp. operates its business through segments such as Semiconductor and Component Test System Business, Mechatronics System Business, and Service, Support and Others. E3640 Multi Vision Metrology Scanning Electron Microscope is the key offering of the company. It supports pattern measurement for photomasks and other patterned media at dimensions as small as 1 Xnm.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG operates its business through segments such as Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets, and Other. ZEISS EM109 or EM 900 Transmission Electron Microscope is the key offering of the company. It features modular rack construction, temperature stable control lenses and correcting coils, and comprehensive safety monitoring.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS operates its business through segments such as Products, Unique and Custom Solutions, and Support. The company offers LVEM 5 and LVEM 25 models of transmission electron microscopes that features a combination of transmission TEM and STEM modes.

Hirox Co. Ltd.

Hirox Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers a wide range of scanning electron microscopes which include SH-3500MB, SH-4000M, and SH-5000M.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. operates its business through segments such as Science Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company offers a range of transmission electron microscopes which include HF3000, HF5000, and H9500. The company also offers Scanning Electron Microscope SU3500. It provides high brightness at low voltages and has an ultra-variable pressure detector that delivers imaging surfaces at low pressures.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electron Microscope Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

SEM

TEM

DBEM

Electron Microscope Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Semiconductors

Life sciences

Material sciences

Nanotechnology

Electron Microscope Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Industries

Institutions

Others

Electron Microscope Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Optical Microscopes Market Global optical microscopes market by product (stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes, accessories, and others), application (healthcare and materials and semiconductors), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Automated Microscopy Market Global automated microscopy market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005529/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/