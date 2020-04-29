Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 531370 ISIN: DE0005313704 Ticker-Symbol: AFX 
Xetra
29.04.20
17:35 Uhr
90,95 Euro
+1,30
+1,45 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,8591,7518:15
91,0591,4018:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANTEST
ADVANTEST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION46,000+2,22 %
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG90,95+1,45 %