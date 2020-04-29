Port St. Joe, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Han Tang Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: HTTI), today provided an update regarding its wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc., ("STI") current status.

STI's manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida utilizes state-of-the-art CAD cutting system, married with industrial sewing machines, aerospace metals and composite materials to produce the unique, Tether-Airship(s) and drones technology. The latest version of the airship drone carrier currently under construction is seven stories high, made of Dyneema; a material ten times stronger than steel. The flight-tested quad engine propulsion system allows vertical takeoff /landing and other flight characteristics uncommon to airships. The airship will house two drones for launch and recovery. This semirigid airship can operate as a manned or unmanned in its tethered configuration. This SA-70 aerial platform is 65% complete and is scheduled to be in the air with a drone package later this year. The SA-70 will be hangered and operating from STI's newly acquired airport in Port St. Joe, Gulf County, Florida.

The Company has been working directly with Gulf County government to win approval on two matching fund grants totaling $1.1 million, these Grants will provide infrastructure support at Skyborne's airport for the company and future complimentary businesses and partners. Specifically, the grants will be utilized to construct a new road, water, sewer and three phase power to STI's new hangar under development. This new infrastructure will add significant value to the airport and to the area. Additionally, the Gulf County Planning and Development Board has approved plans for a 300' in length and 96' high hanger/building, which will be the tallest building in the area and serve to house the airships and drones. Other grants and contracts are under negotiations to partner with the area colleges and businesses to develop emergency response systems and the training programs necessary to deploy the tether-airship (DATT) system that involves a turn-key seamless communication network.

"We are excited about the growth for HTTI, the subsidiaries and look forward to expanding the employment opportunities for the Gulf County Region and the State of Florida. The combined technologies fill an immediate need in both the US and abroad," stated Billy Robinson, Chairman of HTTI.

"The current business model targets disaster relief, border protection, communication, public safety, environmental research, distance learning, medical and other vertical markets globally." We have also provided links to recent articles on the growth of Skyborne Technology," stated Michael Lawson, CEO of Skyborne.

About Han Tang Technology, Inc.:

Han Tang Technology, Inc., (HTTI) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at HTTI are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About R Squared Technologies, Inc.:

R Squared Technologies, Inc., ("R2"), a technology company that has developed the SENTINEL a man portable communication network between wired and Wi-Fi enabled devices within a secure network. It can be used for both defense and emergency management applications. The SENTINEL provides an immediate command and control network and provides a communication solution in response to a variety of adverse circumstances, including severe weather, natural disasters, power outages or even a hostile attack.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc.:

R Squared's wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that has competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and recently acquired the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

