Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578886 ISIN: US97651M1099 Ticker-Symbol: WIOA 
Tradegate
29.04.20
10:43 Uhr
2,800 Euro
+0,040
+1,45 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WIPRO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIPRO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,86018:18
2,8402,86018:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUTANIX
NUTANIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUTANIX INC19,190+9,72 %
WIPRO LTD ADR2,800+1,45 %