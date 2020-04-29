Joint Solution to Streamline Database Delivery and Management, Freeing IT Teams to Innovate

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, and Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of Wipro's Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software. This offering will enable enterprises to efficiently manage databases, optimizing time and effort of IT teams.

As the data landscape shifts, businesses face constant pressure for innovation resulting in a strain on the company's IT departments. With legacy infrastructures, databases can be one of the components that hinders time to value and linear scalability, preventing rapid scaling of operations such as transaction processing in which businesses can lose valuable transactions or insights that directly impact their revenue or decision-making capabilities. Wipro's Digital Database Services (DDS), built on Nutanix solutions for Databases including Nutanix HCI software and Nutanix Era, allows enterprises and users to provision and manage databases just-in-time, without prior knowledge of hardware, database software and associated configurations. The result is accelerated application release time, allowing database administrators to focus on new innovation instead.

The DDS offering from Wipro, powered by Nutanix, empowers customers to consolidate their database workloads onto a shared infrastructure to manage database sprawl. It drives efficiency, agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability across the enterprise by automating and simplifying database administration. Additional benefits delivered by the joint solution include:

Cost reduction : Reduction of acquisition and operating costs of database, consolidation and effective utilization of resources (control sprawl, better lifecycle management), better utilization of database administrators' time by allowing them to focus on innovations and optimizations.

: Reduction of acquisition and operating costs of database, consolidation and effective utilization of resources (control sprawl, better lifecycle management), better utilization of database administrators' time by allowing them to focus on innovations and optimizations. Rapid provisioning : Delivery of services in minutes as compared to days; business lines, database administrators, or non-IT users can consume services through a self-service portal, reducing overall time.

: Delivery of services in minutes as compared to days; business lines, database administrators, or non-IT users can consume services through a self-service portal, reducing overall time. Innovative pricing : The as-a-service model makes cost predictable and easily dispersed to business units, ensuring service quality and customer satisfaction.

: The as-a-service model makes cost predictable and easily dispersed to business units, ensuring service quality and customer satisfaction. Reusability : The solution integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools to help reuse existing investment.

: The solution integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools to help reuse existing investment. Supportability : Support for multiple database technologies and versions.

: Support for multiple database technologies and versions. Automation: Enabling greater efficiency and faster change delivery with better quality and predictability.

Satish Yadavalli, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro's joint offering with Nutanix brings agility, speed and flexibility for core and digital applications delivered as-a-service. Wipro's Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix HCI platform and Era delivers end-to-end services from transition, modernization, continuous deployment and automated lifecycle management operations of enterprise, open source and NoSql databases. Integrations are simplified as developers and application owners have access to a repository of customized services APIs.With this joint solution, we are confident of helping our joint customers optimize the Database resources and license cost."

Bala Kuchibhotla, Vice President and General Manager, Nutanix Era and Business Critical Apps, Nutanix, said, "Legacy database management is traditionally complex and requires massive amounts of resources from database administrators, taking away time they could be spending on more critical initiatives. With data volumes growing exponentially year-over-year, provisioning, protecting, patching, performance and copy data management operations are becoming even more tedious and expensive. Our partnership with Wipro, will help develop efficient and elegant Database-as-a-Service solutions for our customers to further our mission of enabling any organization to embrace the power of the cloud."

