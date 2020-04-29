GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Launches Revolutionary Data Backup And Recovery Technology System For Businesses Worldwide

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new Synchronized Data Backup and Recovery feature as part of its DigitalSafe secure cloud document management and business productivity solution.

The new proprietary Synchronized Data Backup feature is aimed at backing up any file or folder sitting on a local device, into GlobeX's secure Swiss hosted cloud infrastructure. The technology uses anti-malware and anti-virus, as well as the Company's VirtualVaults encrypted technology. The feature automatically backs up any file or folder designated on a user's computer and updates automatically as changes and updates are added to the file or folder. The system comes with versioning and unlimited uploads. The feature is currently available for Mac Operating System and will be available for Windows OS by Q3 2020.



According to a study published by researchandmarkets.com, the data backup and recovery market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period owing to growing amount of data and increasing adoption of cloud data backup solutions. The global data backup and recovery market size is expected to grow to USD 11.59 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Data backup and recovery software and solutions play a vital role to protect, replicate, and retain data in case of any manual or natural disaster.

With the new Synchronized feature embedded in DigitalSafe, the Company will be able to compete with all other US based data backup software and offer the benefit of Swiss data privacy to its users. The Company anticipates an increase in demand from businesses looking to guarantee the privacy and security of their data with GlobeX's VirtualVaults and HeliX proprietary technology and its Swiss hosting, benefiting from Swiss data privacy laws.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very excited to add this feature to our DigitalSafe secure cloud document management and collaboration suite. Now that we can backup unlimited files and folders and store them safely in our Swiss vaults, we can offer a complete solution to businesses and enterprises that encompasses all their needs and protects their entire data with Swiss privacy laws applied. This will increase our appeal dramatically and we look forward to offer this Swiss vault for businesses of all sizes and individual consumers. Data is critical for any business, and we can now make sure it is stored in Switzerland, in a safe and private data center for them at the click of a mouse."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

