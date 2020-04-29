Future plc: Future PLC Launches "Tech & Learning University" to Help Faculty, Students

Venerated brand covers tech's impact on college as millions go remote

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / As college professors and students are suddenly forced to hold class remotely for the first time, a new publication is here to help. Tech & Learning University, from Future PLC (LSE:FUTR), represents an expansion of Tech & Learning, a brand that has served K-12 teachers for 40 years. It launches today with a new guidebook, "The Remote Teaching and Learning Playbook for Higher Ed," to keep instructors and students engaged during COVID-19 with as little disruption as possible.

Tech & Learning University becomes the only resource to focus on the intersection of pedagogy and technology. The site reports on not only the latest technology for higher education, but also the best ways that tech can be used to enhance the learning process. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tech & Learning University will cover remote learning, and all of the ways that college faculty and students are navigating this uncertain and unprecedented moment, with in-depth reporting and practical advice from leaders in the space.

"Tech & Learning University is more than a platform that enables institutions of higher education to showcase their innovative programs," said Tech & Learning University Publisher Christine Weiser. "It's also a community of self-proclaimed 'tech nerds' looking to share best practices and learn from their colleagues."

Guided by an advisory board of leading experts in higher education, Tech & Learning University also looks to its readers to ensure that the site offers the critical insights higher-education readers need to drive innovation on -- and off -- campus.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

