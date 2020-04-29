The 11 winners are the first to be recognized in region as part of TechTarget global awards program

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored 11 of its customers in EMEA as part of its inaugural awards program, the Archer Awards. The winners were recognized for their marketing and sales success, as well as overall data-driven excellence.

TechTarget presented the awards at its 11th annual London ROI Summit event this past month.

"The Archer Awards shine the spotlight on outstanding customers and the achievements they are making in our industry," said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. "We are recognizing these marketing and sales professionals for their contributions to the success of their businesses and the innovative data-driven approach they are taking to their efforts in market."

The 11 winners spanned 9 separate categories. An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

"We are excited to announce these awards and give customers in our region well-deserved recognition," said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President, International, TechTarget. "Those recognized are providing a model for excellence in their market and are leveraging our industry leading purchase intent data and targeted digital media services in exciting new ways to build significant engagement, pipeline and revenue."

2020 Archer Award EMEA Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Content Marketing - Andy Patton, Senior Manager, EMEA Field Marketing, Secureworks; Andrew Milne, Marketing Director, EMEA APAC, Secureworks

Andy Patton, Senior Manager, EMEA Field Marketing, Secureworks; Andrew Milne, Marketing Director, EMEA APAC, Secureworks Outstanding Integrated Digital Campaign Joanna Arnett, EMEA Marketing Campaigns Manager, Barracuda

Joanna Arnett, EMEA Marketing Campaigns Manager, Barracuda Inside Sales Team of the Year - CenturyLink

CenturyLink Data-Driven Sales Adoption - VMware NSX Team

VMware NSX Team Data-Driven Marketing Excellence - Rachel Pritchard, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, EMEA, Splunk

Rachel Pritchard, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, EMEA, Splunk Most Impactful Brand Campaign - Vicky French, Media and Social Marketing Lead, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Samantha Harrison, Media Director DigitasLBi UK

Vicky French, Media and Social Marketing Lead, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Samantha Harrison, Media Director DigitasLBi UK Outstanding Accomplishment in ABM - Zsuzsanna Blau, Senior Manager, Global Enterprise Campaigns, Nokia

Zsuzsanna Blau, Senior Manager, Global Enterprise Campaigns, Nokia EMEA Digital Marketer of the Year - Phillip McIlwee, Senior UK Paid Media Manager, Rackspace

Phillip McIlwee, Senior UK Paid Media Manager, Rackspace B2B Technology Innovator Barry Magee, Director of Business Intelligence, EMEA, Citrix

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. The inaugural Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America (East and West), APAC and EMEA.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

