Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's international business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable local business information to ensure that global companies gain a strong foothold in foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind consumer change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005595/en/

Challenges in clinical trials due to COVID-19. (Graphic: Business Wire)

During this time of upheaval, it is essential to have the right guidance and market information to plan your next course of action. Is your business unprepared to face the ongoing crisis? Request a free proposal from our industry experts to know more about our COVID-19 support solutions for business.

According to experts at Infiniti Research, some key strategies for clinical processes to adapt to in a post-COVID world will include:

Ensuring trial data protection and privacy

Addressing unmet needs with innovative solutions

Preparing for digital transformations

Several major pharmaceutical companies around the globe remain optimistic in their efforts to support drug development for the novel coronavirus. Some of them are even collaborating with other biopharmaceutical companies to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still immense scope for drug research and testing that remains unexplored. Infiniti's team of industry experts use a proven methodology that leverages our proprietary forecast models, have access to high-quality internal and external published content, and information gained from primary research interviews. With over 15+ years of expertise, we have developed a strong network of key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who partner with us to develop futuristic insights. For more insights on how we can help with your research and drug development efforts, get in touch with us.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005595/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us