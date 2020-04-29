The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 29
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 28 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 28 April 2020 85.60p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 84.46p per ordinary share
29 April 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
