EIZO Limited & Lynda Yong NHS PPE Gown Production

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Ascot based businesses EIZO Limited and Lynda Yong have partnered with Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust (FHFT) to produce an initial run of 8000+ PPE gowns for the NHS, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second floor of 1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park, which is owned by specialist monitor manufacturer, EIZO Limited, has been transformed into a temporary sewing workshop. Starting its production today, the workshop is able to accommodate up to 25 sewers (socially distanced spaced to at least three metres apart) whose sole focus will be to produce some of the first PPE Gowns made in the UK. These gowns are vital in the protection of front-line NHS staff. The workshop space has been rented to the NHS and Lynda Yong for free by EIZO Limited in order to fulfil the current NHS order.

Having sourced PPE approved material from Bolton manufacturer TKX Insulations Excellence, the aim is to produce a minimum of 250 gowns per day, with daily deliveries to FHFT in order to fulfil the crucial need facing current NHS teams.

Colin Woodley, CEO of EIZO Limited explains "Colin Woodley, CEO of EIZO Limited explains "We bought 1 Queens Square, on Ascot Business Park, last year and initially the we developed the ground and first levels only with the second floor planned to be sublet later in the year. The large, open plan 4,800 sqft floor, has allowed for a rapid fit-out of all machinery and supplies needed to prepare the space, ready for production today. We are grateful to our partners that have helped us develop this amazing space in under 4 days. EIZO Limited has a long history of working with the NHS and we are pleased to be supporting them now by manufacturing something as vital as PPE Gowns, helping to keep NHS staff and their patients safe"

Callum Clark, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon who has been liaising and advising with the team at EIZO and Lynda on behalf of Frimley Health, comments, "The local Scrubs Glorious Scrubs campaign that Lynda initiated was a fantastic demonstration of how much the community is willing to help the NHS at this time, and down to her connections and drive, she has been able to source this material suitable for the needed PPE gowns.

"To now also be working with EIZO Limited, a local company is great for us and really ground breaking. Covid-19 looks like it could be with us for some time yet so including premises and skills from within our own community will help to ensure that that we have sufficient gowns for the future."

EIZO Limited

EIZO Limited, one of the UK's fastest growing monitor brands, is the UK based business of Japanese Visual Technology solutions company, EIZO Corporation. EIZO develops and manufactures high-end display solutions and has done so for over 50 years. The company integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting and other services to help customers in business, healthcare, graphics, maritime, air traffic control and other fields work more comfortably.

During the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, EIZO Limited has been involved by offering its support to the local Scrubs Glorious Scrubs campaign, originally launched by Lynda Yong at The Fashion Workshop in Ascot. EIZO has donated 1000 metres of fabric to help support the production of scrubs for those hospitals local to its UK Headquarters in Ascot. It has also provided the necessary resources required to assist in the recruitment and message coordination to over 450 local volunteers who, collectively, are on track to produce over 2000 scrubs for the NHS. In addition, EIZO has supplied a number of its RadiForce medical, diagnostic monitors to support a national scale project enabling doctors to work and diagnose from home.

EIZO Limited has been providing medical grade monitors and other visual solutions equipment to both the NHS and Private Medical Sector in the UK since 2002. Over these 18 years, the EIZO name has become a leading supplier in the UK to the NHS and is already well-known to the professionals working within Radiology, Diagnostics, Mammography and OR to name but a few different hospital departments

EIZO Limited moved to Ascot Business Park in September 2019, to 1 Queens Square and currently resides on the first two floors, with its Customer Experiences Centre / product showroom, sales floor, Engineer Repair Centre and Warehouse.

Colin Woodley - CEO, EIZO Limited (available for comment)

Colin Woodley, CEO of EIZO Limited, has been working for the visual technology solutions business for over twenty years and has led the successful team since 2015. Since starting his current role, he has led the business through a change of radical growth, having seen the team and revenue more than double. In addition, Colin sits on the board of Directors for the Ascot Business Park as well as heading the team of school governors at his local primary school in Frimley. Colin aims to use his connections gained in both his personnel and professional to help bring people together and to make a difference.

The Fashion Workshop

The Fashion Workshop is an established alterations business in Ascot that has been providing a professional service for 35 years, owned and managed by established Couture Designer Lynda Yong.

Devoted clients include a number of international Royal Households, Heads of State and prominent figures in the Entertainment Industry.

A team of professional machinists and cutters work behind the scenes which is situated on the Ascot Business Park. All alteration work is carried out in-house.

Lynda Yong - The Fashion Workshop (available for comment)

Lynda Yong, is a qualified and skilled designer and dress maker. She started her professional life working for a design house, M. Glazers, in Watford. She has run her own made-to-measure business for over 35 years, and has a growing client list that includes royalty and many celebrities.

Scrubs Glorious Scrubs Campaign

Launched in April 2020 the Scrubs Glorious Scrubs campaign was set up by Lynda Yong in response to the NHS's plea of non-surgical scrubs needed urgently in the attempt to keep the NHS workers, their patients and families safe. Within two weeks, the collective included over 450 seamstresses all working to produce hats, trousers, tops and masks for the local Frimley Trust and surrounding surgeries and hospices. With a goal to create 2000 sets of scrubs, to date they are on track to fulfill this order within 3 weeks. The campaign has reached national status with press coverage in both local and national press, local and national TV,

as well as being supported by Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans and family, Ross Kemp, Kirsty Gallacher. Scrubs have been produced by people of all ages (from 5-90!) and include those self-isolating at home, to royal designers.

1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park

The new PPE gown production premises are based at 1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park. A 14,200 square feet space, spread over three floors with 46 parking spaces and additional overflow parking on-site if required. The building owned by visual technology solutions company EIZO Limited accommodates both the ground and first floors. The ground floor consists of a welcoming reception area, a Customer Experience Centre showroom, a mock OR theatre, and three meeting rooms, while the first floor is used for all office staff. The EIZO / Fashion Workshop Alliance now occupies the second floor of the property.

Ascot Business Park

Ascot Business Park is adjacent to Ascot mainline rail station and 5 minutes' walk from Ascot High Street and Race Course, close to all local amenities, leisure facilities and situated close to Windsor

----------------- ENDS -----------------

NOTES TO EDITORS

For all Press Enquiries please contact:

Hayley Osborne

Head of Marketing and Communications

Hayley.Osborne@EIZO.com

Ø Further quotes and interviews, available upon request

Ø Photos can be downloaded using the following link: https://we.tl/t-DS9wOawrdu

Ø If using provided images, please ensure all are credited to photographer Katherine Woodley

Ø Please do not visit 1 Queens Square, Ascot without prior appointment

For further information:

EIZO Limited - www.eizo.co.uk / https://www.eizo.co.uk/healthcare/all-areas-of-application/

Lynda Yong / Fashion Workshop www.thefashionworkshop.com and www.lyndayong.com

Contacts

Hayley Osborne

Head of Marketing and Communications

hayley.osborne@Eizo.com

Mobile: 07733264126

www.eizo.co.uk

SOURCE: EIZO Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587588/EIZO-Limited-Lynda-Yong-NHS-PPE-Gown-Production