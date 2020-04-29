The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, the Company's Prospectus published in 2011 sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued and is available on the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

29 April 2020

For further information, please contact:

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2648

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45