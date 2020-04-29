The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
London, April 29
The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")
Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, the Company's Prospectus published in 2011 sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued and is available on the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
29 April 2020
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45