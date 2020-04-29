NO MORE And National Domestic Violence Hotline Help Address Spike In Domestic Abuse During The COVID-19 Crisis With Multifaceted Campaign

Hundreds of Billboards Donated by Lamar to Go Up in More Than 50 U.S. Markets While Posters in Pharmacies and Billboards in Prominent Locations Launch Across the U.K.

Created by MRM, Campaign Provides Ways for People Safe at Home to Provide Support to Domestic Violence Survivors Who Are Not

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports from many cities and countries indicate that the COVID-19 crisis is leading to a significant spike in domestic violence, with several countries and cities citing more than double the usual number of calls to police, hotlines and/or support services. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) is hearing from many survivors how COVID-19 is being used by abusive partners to further control and abuse. In direct response, The NO MORE Foundation (NO MORE) and The Hotline are significantly expanding their recently launched public awareness and action campaign.

Entitled Listeningfromhome and created by MRM, the campaign aims to heighten people's awareness of domestic violence, and encourage them to safely get help if they experience, hear, or observe incidents of domestic abuse. In addition to an expanded social media effort, the campaign will now be included on more than 300 of Lamar's digital billboards in over 50 U.S. markets. In the U.K., in partnership with the U.K. Says NO MORE chapter, the campaign posters will go up in pharmacies and on several billboards across the country, mobilizing key community spaces as places to access information and support.

Specifically, people who hear of a loved one or neighbor experiencing domestic violence, are advised to:

In the U.S., contact The Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to get support. In the U.K., find details of local support through the Bright Sky App.

Call the police in case of an emergency

Learn more about all forms of abuse at nomore.org

Donate to The Hotline so they can continue to provide critical, life-saving services for hundreds of thousands of survivors.

One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With many isolating at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, many victims of domestic violence are trapped with their abusers. Any external factors that add stress and financial strain can negatively impact survivors and create circumstances where their safety is further compromised.

"These are difficult times for everyone, even more so for victims of domestic abuse," said Ian Dallimore, Lamar Advertising VP of Digital Growth. "The NO MORE message is such an important one during times like these. We are proud to support the efforts of the National Domestic Violence Hotline and to help raise awareness of the horrors of domestic abuse with our digital network."

"Like with COVID-19, the signs of domestic abuse are not always visible. However, now that people are home, they might hear more coming from their neighbors' homes than usual. We want to enlist these people as allies in the effort to stop the epidemic of domestic violence-now, and beyond this immediate crisis," said Pamela Zaballa, Global Executive Director of The NO MORE Foundation.

"Isolation is one of the strongest tactics an abuser can use, so building community around a survivor during COVID-19 is more important than ever before," said Katie Ray-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "For those who know and care about survivors or for those who observe abuse, you can be a part of their safety plan. Whether you are a survivor or someone who cares about a survivor, the Advocates at The Hotline are here to help you understand the best ways to protect yourself and support those at risk."

"This is a moment in time we cannot miss; a moment to activate the nation to get 'Listening from Home' whilst 'Working from Home.' And importantly, to point people towards the resources to help," said Nicky Bullard, Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer, MRM.

'We know that victims of domestic abuse struggle to access help due to the stalking and control that they experience. We recognise the role that pharmacies play in society and even more so in a time of crisis such as now," said Sandra Gidley, President of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. "We're committed to encouraging all our members across the UK to be part of the response to domestic abuse, by ensuring we can enable victims to access specialist domestic abuse support services.'

"During this critical time, it is important we check in with family members, friends and neighbours this may impact. Emergency responders are waiting for our calls and can provide the necessary tools to signpost to support. If we all listen for the sounds of violence, we may save a life," said Lyndsey Dearlove, head of UK SAYS NO MORE.

About NO MORE: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and over 40 state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone-women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life-to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence.

About the National Domestic Violence Hotline: For nearly twenty-five years, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has answered the call - over 5.2 million calls, chats and texts to date - from those affected by relationship abuse. As the only 24/7/365 national service provider offering services via call, chat, and text, they work to shine a light on domestic violence by supporting and advocating for survivors, providing hope in times of crisis, and promoting healthy relationships for all.

The Hotline works at every level to ensure a future where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. Advocates provide support through online chat at loveisrespect.org and TheHotline.org, via text by sending loveis to 22522*, and by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE for The Hotline or 1-866-331-9474 for loveisrespect.

