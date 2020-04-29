The global snus market is expected to grow by USD 780 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 11%. Request free sample pages

Global Snus Market 2020-2024 by Product (Portion snus and loose snus) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

The market is driven by the availability of flavored snus. In addition, the increasing number of smoking bans across the world are anticipated to boost the growth of the snus market.

In the last five years, the global snus market has seen a surge in the launch of new products with innovative flavors. For instance, Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) offers branding and quality measures through different product lines. The company (Swedish Match) offers the XRANGE series of attractively priced, premium snus. Also, Swedish Match offers slim, dry, all-white portion snus through its other brand Omni, which has an appealing taste and is produced using patented technology. Similarly, Altria Group Inc. operates a product line under its subsidiary USSTC, with its well-known moist snuff range, Skoal. The product gained immense popularity instantly among adult consumers when it was launched in 2015 and managed to acquire a 5% market share in the US snus market in 2016. Skoal snus is offered in flavors like Cinnamon, Mint, Long Cut, Berry Blend, and Citrus Blend. Therefore, the availability of snus in different flavors is likely to propel the growth of the market in focus globally during the forecast period.

Major Five Snus Companies:

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as smokeable products, smokeless products, wine, and others. Key products offered by the company include Marlboro Strong Original Portion and Marlboro Strong White Portion.

Arnold Andre GmbH Co. KG

Arnold Andre GmbH Co. KG operates its business through various segments, such as short filler, long filler, pipe tobacco, fine cut, and chewing tobacco. Key products offered by the company include Sirius Ice Cold snus and Sirius Ice Cold Slim snus.

British American Tobacco Plc

British American Tobacco Plc has business operations under various segments, such as US, APME, AMSSA, and ENA. Key products offered by the company include Camel Large Frost Snus and Camel Mellow Snus.

Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.

Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through two segments, such as tobacco products, and non-tobacco products. The company's key offerings in the snus market include Herbal Original snus and Indian Rose snus.

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

GN Tobacco Sweden AB has business operations under various segments, such as chewing tobacco, snus, and filter tubes. The company's key offerings in the market include Oden's snus and Siberia snus.

Snus Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Portion snus

Loose snus

Snus Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

