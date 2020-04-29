Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2020 (n°D20-0395).

The Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engranauds, 13660 Orgon France.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report

The annual financial report for the year 2019

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of second-quarter 2020 revenues on 23 July 2020 after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

